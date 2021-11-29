Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 3.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $855.06M, closed the last trade at $5.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.52% during that session. The GOL stock price is -110.89% off its 52-week high price of $11.43 and 1.11% above the 52-week low of $5.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.67.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Sporting -2.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the GOL stock price touched $5.42 or saw a rise of 11.44%. Year-to-date, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have moved -44.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have changed -6.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.12 while the price target rests at a high of $11.29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -108.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.99% from current levels.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.53%, compared to 27.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.80% and -250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $406.71 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $626.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $181.28 million and $350.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 124.40% for the current quarter and 79.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.70% over the past 5 years.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.19% with a share float percentage of 14.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with over 5.74 million shares worth more than $43.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. held 3.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.44 million and represent 1.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.68% shares in the company for having 5.77 million shares of worth $44.17 million while later fund manager owns 5.77 million shares of worth $44.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.68% of company’s outstanding stock.