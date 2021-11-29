Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -2.00% Fall

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.84M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The GRTX stock price is -783.67% off its 52-week high price of $12.99 and 4.76% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the GRTX stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 11.45%. Year-to-date, Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -85.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have changed -39.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -920.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.05% from current levels.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.68%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.60% and 52.50% for the next quarter.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.40%.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.79% with a share float percentage of 76.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galera Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.36 million shares worth more than $35.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 16.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 3.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.98 million and represent 11.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $3.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $2.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.