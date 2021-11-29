Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Surprises Wall Street With -3.87% Stock Price Loss

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has a beta value of 3.15 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.67M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.87% during that session. The WATT stock price is -416.11% off its 52-week high price of $7.69 and -1.34% below the 52-week low of $1.51. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energous Corporation (WATT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Sporting -3.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the WATT stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 15.82%. Year-to-date, Energous Corporation shares have moved -17.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) have changed -18.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -235.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -168.46% from current levels.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energous Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.05%, compared to 27.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 215.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $500k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $400k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $90k and $150k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 455.60% for the current quarter and 166.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years.

WATT Dividends

Energous Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.86% with a share float percentage of 10.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energous Corporation having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.67 million shares worth more than $5.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.85 million and represent 1.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 1.66 million shares of worth $4.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $2.02 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.