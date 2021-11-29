DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out – Marketing Sentinel
DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has seen 3.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.53B, closed the last trade at $187.92 per share which meant it gained $2.99 on the day or 1.62% during that session. The DASH stock price is -36.89% off its 52-week high price of $257.25 and 41.4% above the 52-week low of $110.13. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the DASH stock price touched $187.92 or saw a rise of 20.03%. Year-to-date, DoorDash Inc. shares have moved 31.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have changed -5.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $244.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $205.00 while the price target rests at a high of $280.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.09% from current levels.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DoorDash Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.03%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.70%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.95% with a share float percentage of 92.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoorDash Inc. having a total of 395 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 54.97 million shares worth more than $9.8 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 17.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 39.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.03 billion and represent 12.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 3.27 million shares of worth $583.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.91 million shares of worth $519.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.

RECENT NEWS

