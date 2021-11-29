Does Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.97B, closed the last trade at $53.88 per share which meant it lost -$1.64 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The VSCO stock price is -41.05% off its 52-week high price of $76.00 and 26.15% above the 52-week low of $39.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.71.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the VSCO stock price touched $53.88 or saw a rise of 9.9%. Year-to-date, Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares have moved 26.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) have changed 5.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -85.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.36% from current levels.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.29 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.88% with a share float percentage of 24.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Victoria’s Secret & Co. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Zweig-Dimenna Associates LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $8.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Zweig-Dimenna Associates LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New York State Teachers Retirement System, with the holding of over 97065.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.36 million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 2.38 million shares of worth $157.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $109.89 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.