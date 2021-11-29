Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -4.81% Stock Price Decline

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.39M, closed the last trade at $10.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The BENE stock price is -76.8% off its 52-week high price of $18.90 and 7.95% above the 52-week low of $9.84. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 million shares.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) trade information

Sporting -4.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the BENE stock price touched $10.69 or saw a rise of 25.09%. Year-to-date, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 6.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) have changed -4.47%.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.95% over the past 6 months.

BENE Dividends

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.15% with a share float percentage of 102.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 2.94 million shares worth more than $29.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Karpus Management Inc held 24.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 0.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.9 million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $1.28 million while later fund manager owns 37712.0 shares of worth $0.38 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.