Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 7.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $370.89B, closed the recent trade at $131.60 per share which meant it lost -$1.75 on the day or -1.31% during that session. The BABA stock price is -111.95% off its 52-week high price of $278.92 and 0.29% above the 52-week low of $131.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 54 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Sporting -1.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the BABA stock price touched $131.60 or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have moved -42.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have changed -21.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1275.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $229.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1931.15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1367.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.01% from the levels at last check today.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.90%, compared to 5.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.80% and -4.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.30%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.49 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.42%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.70% with a share float percentage of 39.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited having a total of 2,771 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 83.86 million shares worth more than $19.01 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 50.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.55 billion and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 23.81 million shares of worth $6.04 billion while later fund manager owns 23.6 million shares of worth $5.99 billion as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.