Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $336.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$5.57. The 52-week high for the ZS share is $376.11, that puts it down -11.64 from that peak though still a striking 57.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $143.40. The company’s market capitalization is $46.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.63% in intraday trading to $336.90 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.86%, and it has moved by 8.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.28%. The short interest in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 6.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $327.59, which implies a decrease of -2.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $266.00 and $410.00 respectively. As a result, ZS is trading at a discount of -21.7% off the target high and 21.04% off the low.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zscaler Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares have gone up 73.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.77% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $199.69 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $214.86 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.40%. While earnings are projected to return -117.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.20% per annum.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 30 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Zscaler Inc. insiders own 42.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.90%, with the float percentage being 73.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 791 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 5.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $357.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $284.68 million.