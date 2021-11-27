YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $96.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the YETI share is $108.82, that puts it down -12.34 from that peak though still a striking 37.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.75. The company’s market capitalization is $8.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 861.61K shares over the past three months.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. YETI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) trade information

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $96.87 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.69%, and it has moved by 4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.36%. The short interest in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is 6.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $112.35, which implies an increase of 13.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $97.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, YETI is trading at a discount of -29.04% off the target high and -0.13% off the low.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that YETI Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) shares have gone up 10.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.83% against 24.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.30% this quarter and then jump 12.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $356.45 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $436.5 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $294.6 million and $375.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.00% and then jump by 16.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 203.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.53% per annum.

YETI Dividends

YETI Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s Major holders

YETI Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.53%, with the float percentage being 109.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.0 million shares (or 13.77% of all shares), a total value of $821.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $551.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $437.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 million, or about 3.49% of the stock, which is worth about $200.45 million.