Year-To-Date, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) Price Has Decrease -3.22%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2155.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.21% or -$167.56. The 52-week high for the BKNG share is $2687.29, that puts it down -24.67 from that peak though still a striking 13.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1860.73. The company’s market capitalization is $89.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 293.99K shares over the past three months.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BKNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $32.74.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) trade information

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) registered a -7.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.21% in intraday trading to $2155.56 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.28%, and it has moved by -11.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.45%. The short interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2716.50, which implies an increase of 20.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1890.00 and $3100.00 respectively. As a result, BKNG is trading at a discount of -43.81% off the target high and 12.32% off the low.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Booking Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) shares have gone down -8.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 824.84% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.80% this quarter and then jump 2,768.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.85 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.54 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.20% and then jump by 130.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.20%. While earnings are projected to return -98.90% in 2021.

BKNG Dividends

Booking Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s Major holders

Booking Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.18%, with the float percentage being 94.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,846 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.11 million shares (or 7.57% of all shares), a total value of $7.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 billion.