Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER)’s Stock Is Up 4.07%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.04% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the XPER share is $25.03, that puts it down -37.75 from that peak though still a striking 4.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 388.67K shares over the past three months.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XPER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) trade information

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) registered a -3.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.04% in intraday trading to $18.17 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.95%, and it has moved by 2.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.52%. The short interest in Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) is 3.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.33, which implies an increase of 33.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, XPER is trading at a discount of -70.61% off the target high and -37.59% off the low.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xperi Holding Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) shares have gone down -15.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.60% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.90% this quarter and then drop -84.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $215.41 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.91 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $202.8 million and $433.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.20% and then drop by -48.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 229.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

XPER Dividends

Xperi Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 17 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Xperi Holding Corporation is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.45%.

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s Major holders

Xperi Holding Corporation insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.60%, with the float percentage being 93.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.6 million shares (or 15.82% of all shares), a total value of $369.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.24 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $272.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 6.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $148.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.65 million, or about 6.34% of the stock, which is worth about $138.21 million.