What To Expect As AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Delivers An -15.24% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $117.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.49% or -$6.81. The 52-week high for the AGCO share is $155.87, that puts it down -32.9 from that peak though still a striking 26.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.78. The company’s market capitalization is $8.92B, and the average trade volume was 537.25K shares over the past three months.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AGCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) trade information

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) registered a -5.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.49% in intraday trading to $117.28 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.79%, and it has moved by -7.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.14%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $159.07, which implies an increase of 26.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, AGCO is trading at a discount of -70.53% off the target high and -15.11% off the low.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AGCO Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) shares have gone down -15.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.96% against 31.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.50% this quarter and then jump 88.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.84 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.28 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.14 billion and $2.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.60% and then jump by 20.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 320.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.42% per annum.

AGCO Dividends

AGCO Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AGCO Corporation is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s Major holders

AGCO Corporation insiders own 17.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.43%, with the float percentage being 98.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 603 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.99 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $781.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $712.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $220.12 million.