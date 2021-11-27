Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK)’s -2.40% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.15% or -$3.23. The 52-week high for the WLK share is $106.47, that puts it down -7.36 from that peak though still a striking 24.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.42. The company’s market capitalization is $13.18B, and the average trade volume was 596.13K shares over the past three months.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. WLK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.33.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) trade information

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) registered a -3.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.15% in intraday trading to $99.17 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.40%, and it has moved by 3.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.44%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $117.88, which implies an increase of 15.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, WLK is trading at a discount of -36.13% off the target high and 9.25% off the low.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Westlake Chemical Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) shares have gone down -1.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 561.57% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 397.70% this quarter and then jump 66.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.89 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.95 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.97 billion and $2.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.20% and then jump by 43.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.00%. While earnings are projected to return -21.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 63.40% per annum.

WLK Dividends

Westlake Chemical Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Westlake Chemical Corporation is 1.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s Major holders

Westlake Chemical Corporation insiders own 74.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.83%, with the float percentage being 108.45%. Victory Capital Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.21 million shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $383.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $357.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $182.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $81.34 million.