We Just Learned Something New! After Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH)’s -5.47% Loss This Week

During the last session, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the SEAH share is $12.48, that puts it down -16.42 from that peak though still a striking 10.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) trade information

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.25% in intraday trading to $10.72 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.47%, and it has moved by -4.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.95%. The short interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

SEAH Dividends

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s Major holders

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.57%, with the float percentage being 71.57%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.03 million shares (or 6.73% of all shares), a total value of $30.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.62 million shares, is of Anson Funds Management LP’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $7.84 million.