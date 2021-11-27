We Just Learned Something New! After B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS)’s -1.58% Loss This Week

During the last session, B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BGS share is $47.84, that puts it down -56.85 from that peak though still a striking 14.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 672.90K shares over the past three months.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. BGS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) trade information

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.13% in intraday trading to $30.50 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.58%, and it has moved by 4.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.66%. The short interest in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is 12.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.38, which implies a decrease of -3.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, BGS is trading at a discount of -18.03% off the target high and 11.48% off the low.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B&G Foods Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) shares have gone down -0.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.60% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.90% this quarter and then jump 22.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $494.66 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $592.23 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $495.76 million and $510.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% and then jump by 16.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return 72.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.50% per annum.

BGS Dividends

B&G Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B&G Foods Inc. is 1.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.00%.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s Major holders

B&G Foods Inc. insiders own 2.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.84%, with the float percentage being 70.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.06 million shares (or 15.52% of all shares), a total value of $330.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $237.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $60.18 million.