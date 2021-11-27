We Just Learned Something New About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) This Week With Its -6.28% Loss

During the last session, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.66% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the XENE share is $36.42, that puts it down -32.73 from that peak though still a striking 60.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. XENE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) trade information

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) registered a -2.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.66% in intraday trading to $27.44 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.28%, and it has moved by -8.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 141.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.70, which implies an increase of 39.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, XENE is trading at a discount of -82.22% off the target high and -45.77% off the low.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) shares have gone up 48.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -111.11% against 7.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.25 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.06 million and $5.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.20% and then jump by 60.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return 47.40% in 2021.

XENE Dividends

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s Major holders

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.61%, with the float percentage being 70.22%. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.65 million shares (or 7.08% of all shares), a total value of $67.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $27.74 million.