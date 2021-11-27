We Just Learned Something New About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) This Week With Its -8.15% Loss

During the last session, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $119.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.84% or -$13.0. The 52-week high for the OAS share is $133.20, that puts it down -11.78 from that peak though still a striking 74.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46B, and the average trade volume was 285.49K shares over the past three months.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.49.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) trade information

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) registered a -9.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.84% in intraday trading to $119.16 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.15%, and it has moved by 2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 263.55%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $153.88, which implies an increase of 22.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $134.00 and $174.00 respectively. As a result, OAS is trading at a discount of -46.02% off the target high and -12.45% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $222.4 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $345.6 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 679.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

OAS Dividends

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 1.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s Major holders

Oasis Petroleum Inc. insiders own 5.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.82%, with the float percentage being 111.25%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.39 million shares (or 12.03% of all shares), a total value of $240.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.6 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $160.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) shares are American High-Income Trust and Lord Abbett Investment Trust-Short Duration Income Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that American High-Income Trust owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 5.29% of the stock, which is worth about $93.37 million.