We Just Learned Something New About CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) This Week With Its -3.63% Loss

During the last session, CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.71% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the CNO share is $27.89, that puts it down -19.29 from that peak though still a striking 9.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.92B, and the average trade volume was 880.08K shares over the past three months.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CNO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) trade information

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) registered a -3.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.71% in intraday trading to $23.38 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.63%, and it has moved by -9.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.20, which implies an increase of 17.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CNO is trading at a discount of -28.31% off the target high and -15.48% off the low.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNO Financial Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) shares have gone down -11.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.40% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.80% this quarter and then drop -8.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $958.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $996.1 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return -28.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CNO Dividends

CNO Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s Major holders

CNO Financial Group Inc. insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.68%, with the float percentage being 101.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.59 million shares (or 12.20% of all shares), a total value of $368.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $332.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 5.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.74 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $88.24 million.