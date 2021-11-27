The Future Belongs To T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $202.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$5.06. The 52-week high for the TROW share is $224.55, that puts it down -10.81 from that peak though still a striking 30.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $139.99. The company’s market capitalization is $45.42B, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TROW has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.3.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) trade information

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) registered a -2.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.44% in intraday trading to $202.64 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.49%, and it has moved by -0.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $212.90, which implies an increase of 4.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $169.00 and $253.00 respectively. As a result, TROW is trading at a discount of -24.85% off the target high and 16.6% off the low.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) shares have gone up 7.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.19% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.40% this quarter and then jump 13.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.98 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.60%. While earnings are projected to return 14.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.80% per annum.

TROW Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 4.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s Major holders

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.02%, with the float percentage being 74.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,447 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.72 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $3.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.71 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $932.63 million.