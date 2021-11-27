The Current Price For Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SINO share is $12.28, that puts it down -262.24 from that peak though still a striking 45.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $57.66M, and the average trade volume was 651.22K shares over the past three months.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $3.39 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.08%, and it has moved by 24.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 61.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.75 and $8.75 respectively. As a result, SINO is trading at a discount of -158.11% off the target high and -158.11% off the low.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 454.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.88 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $953k by the end of Mar 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.00%. While earnings are projected to return 83.50% in 2021.

SINO Dividends

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. insiders own 6.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.43%, with the float percentage being 2.59%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $0.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81806.0 shares, is of Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11251.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72906.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5000.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $23700.0.