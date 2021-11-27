The Current Price For Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $149.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$2.54. The 52-week high for the ENTG share is $158.00, that puts it down -6.03 from that peak though still a striking 40.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.43. The company’s market capitalization is $20.17B, and the average trade volume was 821.23K shares over the past three months.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ENTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.87.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $149.01 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.13%, and it has moved by 10.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $145.91, which implies a decrease of -2.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $128.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, ENTG is trading at a discount of -7.38% off the target high and 14.1% off the low.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entegris Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entegris Inc. (ENTG) shares have gone up 30.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 32.28% against 37.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.90% this quarter and then jump 28.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $580.35 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $597.16 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $461.78 million and $517.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.70% and then jump by 15.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return 16.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.31% per annum.

ENTG Dividends

Entegris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Entegris Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s Major holders

Entegris Inc. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.41%, with the float percentage being 99.21%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 558 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.76 million shares (or 11.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.44 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $425.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $413.1 million.