The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK)’s -4.03% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.46% or -$1.69. The 52-week high for the TBBK share is $33.36, that puts it down -13.9 from that peak though still a striking 60.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67B, and the average trade volume was 343.36K shares over the past three months.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. TBBK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) trade information

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) registered a -5.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.46% in intraday trading to $29.29 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.03%, and it has moved by -3.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 127.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 18.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, TBBK is trading at a discount of -29.74% off the target high and -16.08% off the low.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) shares have gone up 20.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.78% against 30.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.00% this quarter and then jump 4.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.08 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50 million and $51.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.90% and then jump by 4.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.90%. While earnings are projected to return 54.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TBBK Dividends

The Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Major holders

The Bancorp Inc. insiders own 3.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.22%, with the float percentage being 105.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.35 million shares (or 14.65% of all shares), a total value of $192.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $32.6 million.