The $27.87 Is The Price At Which Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.20% or -$0.92. The 52-week high for the TRN share is $33.77, that puts it down -21.17 from that peak though still a striking 20.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 553.15K shares over the past three months.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) trade information

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) registered a -3.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.20% in intraday trading to $27.87 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.32%, and it has moved by -0.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.50%. The short interest in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) is 9.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.75, which implies an increase of 19.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, TRN is trading at a discount of -36.35% off the target high and -0.47% off the low.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trinity Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) shares have gone up 0.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.97% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.90% this quarter and then jump 475.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $454.2 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $501.12 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $459.4 million and $415.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.10% and then jump by 20.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -359.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

TRN Dividends

Trinity Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Trinity Industries Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.39%.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN)’s Major holders

Trinity Industries Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.03%, with the float percentage being 96.74%. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.11 million shares (or 21.13% of all shares), a total value of $658.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.79 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 11.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $364.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 7.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.51 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $71.6 million.