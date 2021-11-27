Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Has Been Rising 132.40% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.22% or -$2.52. The 52-week high for the THC share is $83.69, that puts it down -10.6 from that peak though still a striking 58.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.18. The company’s market capitalization is $8.23B, and the average trade volume was 793.14K shares over the past three months.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. THC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.96.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) registered a -3.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.22% in intraday trading to $75.67 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.80%, and it has moved by 7.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.94, which implies an increase of 13.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, THC is trading at a discount of -58.58% off the target high and 7.49% off the low.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenet Healthcare Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares have gone up 13.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.67% against 23.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then drop -63.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.77 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.05 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.4 billion and $4.89 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.30% and then jump by 3.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.80%. While earnings are projected to return 259.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.12% per annum.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Tenet Healthcare Corporation insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.21%, with the float percentage being 94.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 451 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.97 million shares (or 11.17% of all shares), a total value of $795.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $722.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $202.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.87 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $216.21 million.