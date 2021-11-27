South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI)’s Stock Is Down -1.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.50% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the SJI share is $29.24, that puts it down -20.43 from that peak though still a striking 15.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.48. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71B, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SJI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) trade information

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) registered a -1.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.50% in intraday trading to $24.28 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.79%, and it has moved by 8.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.56, which implies an increase of 11.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, SJI is trading at a discount of -48.27% off the target high and 1.15% off the low.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that South Jersey Industries Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) shares have gone down -8.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.57% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -183.30% this quarter and then drop -9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $286.62 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $452.22 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $261.28 million and $486 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.70% and then drop by -7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.10%. While earnings are projected to return 93.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

SJI Dividends

South Jersey Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for South Jersey Industries Inc. is 1.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s Major holders

South Jersey Industries Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.04%, with the float percentage being 107.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 355 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.44 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $371.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.05 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 11.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $294.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 16.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 14.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $442.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.75 million, or about 6.01% of the stock, which is worth about $180.03 million.