Should The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Revive After A -17.42% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the HAIN share is $48.88, that puts it down -17.42 from that peak though still a striking 14.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.57. The company’s market capitalization is $4.07B, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. HAIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) trade information

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $41.63 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by -6.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.70, which implies an increase of 17.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, HAIN is trading at a discount of -51.33% off the target high and -0.89% off the low.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) shares have gone up 2.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.48% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $437.59 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $484.25 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.40%. While earnings are projected to return 159.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

HAIN Dividends

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s Major holders

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.63%, with the float percentage being 102.08%. Engaged Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 451 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.0 million shares (or 16.41% of all shares), a total value of $641.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $325.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $82.2 million.