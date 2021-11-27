Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) Shares Have Been Up About 19.17% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.53% or -$8.51. The 52-week high for the RHP share is $96.69, that puts it down -19.74 from that peak though still a striking 26.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.00. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46B, and the average trade volume was 337.96K shares over the past three months.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. RHP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) trade information

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) registered a -9.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.53% in intraday trading to $80.75 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.16%, and it has moved by -3.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.71, which implies an increase of 9.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $61.00 and $106.00 respectively. As a result, RHP is trading at a discount of -31.27% off the target high and 24.46% off the low.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) shares have gone up 7.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 132.10% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.10% this quarter and then jump 109.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $273.75 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $335.59 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $70.25 million and $126.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 289.70% and then jump by 165.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.70%. While earnings are projected to return -370.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.51% per annum.

RHP Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s Major holders

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. insiders own 3.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.32%, with the float percentage being 96.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 374 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.59 million shares (or 13.79% of all shares), a total value of $599.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $402.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 2.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $108.64 million.