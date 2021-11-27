Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW)

During the last session, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the PRMW share is $20.12, that puts it down -15.04 from that peak though still a striking 18.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.83B, and the average trade volume was 784.05K shares over the past three months.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) trade information

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $17.49 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.67%, and it has moved by 10.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.60%.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Primo Water Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) shares have gone up 1.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.82% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.30% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $551.76 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $524.09 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $497.13 million and $505 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.00% and then jump by 3.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.05%. While earnings are projected to return 9.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.70% per annum.

PRMW Dividends

Primo Water Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Primo Water Corporation is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)’s Major holders

Primo Water Corporation insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.39%, with the float percentage being 95.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.08 million shares (or 6.28% of all shares), a total value of $158.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.82 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $154.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 5.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.39 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $73.42 million.