Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) Is Up 8.22% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the PUYI share is $9.11, that puts it down -41.24 from that peak though still a striking 42.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.69. The company’s market capitalization is $383.32M, and the average trade volume was 29.01K shares over the past three months.

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) trade information

Puyi Inc. (PUYI) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.02% in intraday trading to $6.45 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.45%, and it has moved by 8.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.22%.

While earnings are projected to return -40.90% in 2021.

PUYI Dividends

Puyi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s Major holders

Puyi Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.02%, with the float percentage being 0.02%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12308.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $73848.0 in shares.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12308.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73848.0 market value.