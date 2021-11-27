Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Stock Jumped 85.19% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.45% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the PPSI share is $12.44, that puts it down -107.33 from that peak though still a striking 49.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.01. The company’s market capitalization is $58.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.42 million shares over the past three months.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) registered a 3.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.45% in intraday trading to $6.00 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.83%, and it has moved by 85.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.46%. The short interest in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) is 19420.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 20.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, PPSI is trading at a discount of -25.0% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28 million by the end of Jun 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.48 million and $24.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.50% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.70%. While earnings are projected to return 75.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. insiders own 54.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.88%, with the float percentage being 12.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54895.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44120.0, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.