PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS):The Stock Was Up 14.83 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.14% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the PETS share is $57.00, that puts it down -96.15 from that peak though still a striking 14.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.75. The company’s market capitalization is $609.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.21K shares over the past three months.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. PETS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) trade information

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) registered a 2.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.14% in intraday trading to $29.06 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.46%, and it has moved by 10.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.42%. The short interest in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is 5.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.67, which implies a decrease of -5.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, PETS is trading at a discount of -10.12% off the target high and 13.97% off the low.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PetMed Express Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) shares have gone up 0.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.50% this quarter and then drop -2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.72 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.28 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.40%. While earnings are projected to return 18.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.02% per annum.

PETS Dividends

PetMed Express Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 17 and January 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PetMed Express Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.54%.

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s Major holders

PetMed Express Inc. insiders own 6.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.15%, with the float percentage being 96.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 15.36% of all shares), a total value of $99.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.64 million shares, is of ProShares Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Amplify Online Retail ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 3.65% of the stock, which is worth about $23.66 million.