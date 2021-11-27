Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the WOOF share is $31.08, that puts it down -55.09 from that peak though still a striking 10.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.86. The company’s market capitalization is $6.21B, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WOOF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $20.04 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.57%, and it has moved by -17.56% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.70, which implies an increase of 22.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, WOOF is trading at a discount of -54.69% off the target high and 25.15% off the low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.20% this quarter and then drop -23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.70%. While earnings are projected to return 73.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.00% per annum.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. insiders own 46.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.28%, with the float percentage being 116.24%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 26.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.21 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $130.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares are Wells Fargo Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Growth Fd owns about 4.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $58.19 million.