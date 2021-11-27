Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO): With The Stock Up 0.2 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.10% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the PRDO share is $14.05, that puts it down -37.21 from that peak though still a striking 0.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.22. The company’s market capitalization is $723.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 451.05K shares over the past three months.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) trade information

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) registered a -2.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.10% in intraday trading to $10.24 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.67%, and it has moved by -2.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.02%. The short interest in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) is 4.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.88 day(s) to cover.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Perdoceo Education Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) shares have gone down -16.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.85% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.60% this quarter and then drop -2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $172.23 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $169.13 million and $171.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.80% and then drop by -0.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 78.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

PRDO Dividends

Perdoceo Education Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s Major holders

Perdoceo Education Corporation insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.75%, with the float percentage being 92.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.61 million shares (or 16.57% of all shares), a total value of $142.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.3 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $65.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $32.11 million.