PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the PFSI share is $70.99, that puts it down -9.15 from that peak though still a striking 15.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.96B, and the average trade volume was 596.69K shares over the past three months.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PFSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) trade information

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.09% in intraday trading to $65.04 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.67%, and it has moved by 3.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.25, which implies an increase of 24.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $111.00 respectively. As a result, PFSI is trading at a discount of -70.66% off the target high and -7.63% off the low.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) shares have gone up 3.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.63% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -53.80% this quarter and then drop -52.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $784.89 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $675.83 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.12 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.90% and then drop by -50.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 102.10%. While earnings are projected to return 327.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.73% per annum.

PFSI Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s Major holders

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. insiders own 48.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.15%, with the float percentage being 103.11%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.9 million shares (or 7.34% of all shares), a total value of $327.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $244.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $72.26 million.