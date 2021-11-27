Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) Surged -0.06% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.83% or -$2.62. The 52-week high for the PCRX share is $80.00, that puts it down -54.95 from that peak though still a striking 12.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 457.62K shares over the past three months.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PCRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) trade information

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) registered a -4.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.83% in intraday trading to $51.63 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.23%, and it has moved by -0.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.51%. The short interest in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is 6.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.92, which implies an increase of 35.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $93.00 respectively. As a result, PCRX is trading at a discount of -80.13% off the target high and -4.59% off the low.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pacira BioSciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) shares have gone down -14.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.86% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.70% this quarter and then jump 5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.49 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $151.24 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $117.48 million and $130.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.60% and then jump by 15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 136.60%. While earnings are projected to return 35.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.10% per annum.

PCRX Dividends

Pacira BioSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s Major holders

Pacira BioSciences Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 115.19%, with the float percentage being 116.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 360 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.66 million shares (or 14.98% of all shares), a total value of $404.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $286.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 6.62% of the stock, which is worth about $173.54 million.