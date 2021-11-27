Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 80.38% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $352.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$6.77. The 52-week high for the ODFL share is $364.07, that puts it down -3.41 from that peak though still a striking 46.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $189.45. The company’s market capitalization is $40.51B, and the average trade volume was 564.96K shares over the past three months.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ODFL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) trade information

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $352.06 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.02%, and it has moved by 8.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $328.93, which implies a decrease of -7.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $280.00 and $365.00 respectively. As a result, ODFL is trading at a discount of -3.68% off the target high and 20.47% off the low.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) shares have gone up 32.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.35% against 39.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.40% this quarter and then jump 27.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.07 billion and $1.13 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.20% and then jump by 17.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.00%. While earnings are projected to return 11.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.60% per annum.

ODFL Dividends

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s Major holders

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. insiders own 12.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.56%, with the float percentage being 83.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,016 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.79 million shares (or 9.38% of all shares), a total value of $3.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.16 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $993.42 million.