NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) Has Been Rising 66.87% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $131.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.04% or $16.18. The 52-week high for the NVEE share is $117.06, that puts it up 10.95 from that peak though still a striking 46.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 49.91K shares over the past three months.

NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NVEE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.14.

NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) trade information

NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) registered a 14.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.04% in intraday trading to $131.46 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.56%, and it has moved by 28.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.35%. The short interest in NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.71, which implies an increase of 0.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $154.00 respectively. As a result, NVEE is trading at a discount of -17.15% off the target high and 8.72% off the low.

NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NV5 Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) shares have gone up 43.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.31% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 0.90% this quarter and then jump 29.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $184.24 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $191.79 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $156.35 million and $161.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.80% and then jump by 19.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.00%. While earnings are projected to return -12.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.85% per annum.

NVEE Dividends

NV5 Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s Major holders

NV5 Global Inc. insiders own 22.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.95%, with the float percentage being 82.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 6.36% of all shares), a total value of $92.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $33.91 million.