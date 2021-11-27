Now Is A Good Time To Buy Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

During the last session, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.28% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the LPG share is $14.48, that puts it down -15.75 from that peak though still a striking 23.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.51. The company’s market capitalization is $507.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 356.39K shares over the past three months.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. LPG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) trade information

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) registered a -4.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.28% in intraday trading to $12.51 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.34%, and it has moved by 7.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.41%. The short interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 26.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, LPG is trading at a discount of -59.87% off the target high and -11.91% off the low.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 257.10% this quarter and then jump 34.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.87 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.61 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return -10.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LPG Dividends

Dorian LPG Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd. is 4.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 31.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s Major holders

Dorian LPG Ltd. insiders own 20.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.35%, with the float percentage being 95.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.59 million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $64.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.11 million shares, is of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s that is approximately 10.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $58.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $10.41 million.