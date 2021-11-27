Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.59% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MOTS share is $2.74, that puts it down -416.98 from that peak though still a striking 13.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $26.22M, and the average trade volume was 820.83K shares over the past three months.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. MOTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) registered a 3.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.59% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.08%, and it has moved by -17.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.90, which implies an increase of 72.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, MOTS is trading at a discount of -371.7% off the target high and -183.02% off the low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Motus GI Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) shares have gone down -48.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 389.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20k and $36k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 450.00% and then jump by 483.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30%. While earnings are projected to return 34.70% in 2021.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Motus GI Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.98%, with the float percentage being 15.47%. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.7 million shares (or 7.66% of all shares), a total value of $3.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 3.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.