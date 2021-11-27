MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) On Friday – Up 13.27% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $155.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.39% or -$7.12. The 52-week high for the MKSI share is $199.44, that puts it down -28.65 from that peak though still a striking 13.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $134.45. The company’s market capitalization is $8.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 417.47K shares over the past three months.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MKSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) trade information

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) registered a -4.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.39% in intraday trading to $155.03 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.66%, and it has moved by 8.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.78%. The short interest in MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $213.20, which implies an increase of 27.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $155.00 and $256.00 respectively. As a result, MKSI is trading at a discount of -65.13% off the target high and 0.02% off the low.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MKS Instruments Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) shares have gone down -17.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.01% against 37.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.50% this quarter and then jump 20.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $722.22 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $730.81 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $561.29 million and $660.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.70% and then jump by 10.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 148.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.65% per annum.

MKSI Dividends

MKS Instruments Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MKS Instruments Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.78%.

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s Major holders

MKS Instruments Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.67%, with the float percentage being 98.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 505 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.81 million shares (or 10.48% of all shares), a total value of $877.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $784.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $256.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $278.54 million.