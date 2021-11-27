MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG)’s Stock Is Up 10.88% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.45% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the MAG share is $24.43, that puts it down -49.79 from that peak though still a striking 13.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average trade volume was 419.00K shares over the past three months.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MAG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) trade information

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) registered a -5.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.45% in intraday trading to $16.31 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.10%, and it has moved by -18.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.70, which implies an increase of 31.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.05 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, MAG is trading at a discount of -65.54% off the target high and -22.93% off the low.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MAG Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares have gone down -24.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.50% against 4.80.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.07 million by the end of Mar 2018.

While earnings are projected to return -250.00% in 2021.

MAG Dividends

MAG Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s Major holders

MAG Silver Corp. insiders own 11.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.30%, with the float percentage being 64.62%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 5.07% of all shares), a total value of $100.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.77 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF owns about 4.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.23 million, or about 4.45% of the stock, which is worth about $81.19 million.