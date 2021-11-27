Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Is Likely To Grow By 1.57% Or More

During the last session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $456.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$1.28. The 52-week high for the LULU share is $485.83, that puts it down -6.41 from that peak though still a striking 41.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $269.28. The company’s market capitalization is $59.30B, and the average trade volume was 970.29K shares over the past three months.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LULU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $456.58 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.52%, and it has moved by 5.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $463.85, which implies an increase of 1.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $344.00 and $570.00 respectively. As a result, LULU is trading at a discount of -24.84% off the target high and 24.66% off the low.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lululemon Athletica Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares have gone up 41.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.79% against 31.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.80% this quarter and then jump 27.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 billion by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.90%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.95% per annum.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 08 and December 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. insiders own 4.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.12%, with the float percentage being 91.03%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,217 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.77 million shares (or 15.03% of all shares), a total value of $5.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.0 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.35 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 billion.