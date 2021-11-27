LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $159.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.09% or -$12.19. The 52-week high for the LPLA share is $176.96, that puts it down -10.74 from that peak though still a striking 43.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $90.26. The company’s market capitalization is $13.00B, and the average trade volume was 453.03K shares over the past three months.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LPLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.85.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) trade information

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) registered a -7.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.09% in intraday trading to $159.80 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.05%, and it has moved by -7.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.11%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) shares have gone up 8.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.67% against 21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.50% this quarter and then jump 25.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.03 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.46 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.90% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.40%. While earnings are projected to return -11.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.02% per annum.

LPLA Dividends

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s Major holders

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.98%, with the float percentage being 99.74%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 537 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.06 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 4.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $584.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $319.31 million.