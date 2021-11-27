Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the LINC share is $8.20, that puts it down -14.69 from that peak though still a striking 26.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.25. The company’s market capitalization is $195.48M, and the average trade volume was 54.22K shares over the past three months.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. LINC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) trade information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $7.15 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.24%, and it has moved by 1.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.88, which implies an increase of 34.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, LINC is trading at a discount of -109.79% off the target high and -25.87% off the low.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) shares have gone down -7.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.78% against 17.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.52 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $81.79 million and $78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then jump by 7.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.20%. While earnings are projected to return 55.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LINC Dividends

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)’s Major holders

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation insiders own 9.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.43%, with the float percentage being 75.60%. Heartland Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $15.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 million shares, is of Paradice Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $5.72 million.