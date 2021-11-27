Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) Rose 21.09% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 15.90%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the LBTYA share is $30.58, that puts it down -8.94 from that peak though still a striking 21.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.15. The company’s market capitalization is $15.37B, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LBTYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) trade information

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $28.07 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.14%, and it has moved by -1.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.63, which implies an increase of 30.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, LBTYA is trading at a discount of -131.56% off the target high and 7.37% off the low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liberty Global plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) shares have gone up 2.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 887.41% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 105.20% this quarter and then jump 107.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.01 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.05 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.95 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.10% and then drop by -40.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.80%. While earnings are projected to return -25.10% in 2021.

LBTYA Dividends

Liberty Global plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s Major holders

Liberty Global plc insiders own 3.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.21%, with the float percentage being 96.70%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 416 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 51.14 million shares (or 28.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.89 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $214.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) shares are Oakmark International Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 18.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $506.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.75 million, or about 4.39% of the stock, which is worth about $210.45 million.