KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Is Up 38.06% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 54.09% – What To Do Now

During the last session, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $398.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.47% or -$14.34. The 52-week high for the KLAC share is $427.23, that puts it down -7.09 from that peak though still a striking 38.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $247.12. The company’s market capitalization is $60.61B, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. KLAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) trade information

KLA Corporation (KLAC) registered a -3.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.47% in intraday trading to $398.96 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.74%, and it has moved by 17.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $422.95, which implies an increase of 5.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $350.00 and $508.00 respectively. As a result, KLAC is trading at a discount of -27.33% off the target high and 12.27% off the low.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KLA Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KLA Corporation (KLAC) shares have gone up 25.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.64% against 19.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 49.20% this quarter and then jump 59.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.23 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.40%. While earnings are projected to return 73.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.66% per annum.

KLAC Dividends

KLA Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KLA Corporation is 4.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s Major holders

KLA Corporation insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.87%, with the float percentage being 90.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,357 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.67 million shares (or 10.33% of all shares), a total value of $5.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.62 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KLA Corporation (KLAC) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 4.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.33 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $1.4 billion.