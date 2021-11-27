Is Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) Still A Buy After A 0.23% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the XOS share is $16.00, that puts it down -274.71 from that peak though still a striking 10.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.84. The company’s market capitalization is $681.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Xos Inc. (XOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Xos Inc. (XOS) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.64% in intraday trading to $4.27 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.23%, and it has moved by -4.47% in 30 days. The short interest in Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) is 3.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 61.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, XOS is trading at a discount of -227.87% off the target high and -87.35% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -237.80% in 2021.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Xos Inc. insiders own 67.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.70%, with the float percentage being 58.10%. ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10314.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $47753.0 in shares.