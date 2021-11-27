Is World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Still A Buy After A -3.68% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.22% or -$1.71. The 52-week high for the WWE share is $70.72, that puts it down -37.67 from that peak though still a striking 19.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.52. The company’s market capitalization is $3.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 558.02K shares over the past three months.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. WWE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) trade information

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) registered a -3.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.22% in intraday trading to $51.37 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.68%, and it has moved by -14.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.40%. The short interest in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is 6.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.45, which implies an increase of 17.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, WWE is trading at a discount of -46.0% off the target high and 12.4% off the low.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) shares have gone down -8.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.05% against 18.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.40% this quarter and then jump 225.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $258.13 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $327.3 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $222.26 million and $238.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.10% and then jump by 37.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.70%. While earnings are projected to return 83.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.17% per annum.

WWE Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.24%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s Major holders

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 115.92%, with the float percentage being 116.75%. Lindsell Train Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 352 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.1 million shares (or 24.59% of all shares), a total value of $642.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $293.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $60.04 million.