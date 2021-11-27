Is Travel + Leisure Co.’s (NYSE: TNL) -9.37% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.49% or -$4.06. The 52-week high for the TNL share is $68.26, that puts it down -36.03 from that peak though still a striking 18.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.07. The company’s market capitalization is $4.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 605.22K shares over the past three months.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TNL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.03.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) trade information

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) registered a -7.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.49% in intraday trading to $50.18 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.37%, and it has moved by -6.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.09%. The short interest in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is 1.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.20, which implies an increase of 30.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $61.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, TNL is trading at a discount of -53.45% off the target high and -21.56% off the low.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Travel + Leisure Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) shares have gone down -22.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 462.77% against 29.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.10% this quarter and then jump 190.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $836.25 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $769.59 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $618.85 million and $645 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.10% and then jump by 19.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.40%. While earnings are projected to return -155.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.04% per annum.

TNL Dividends

Travel + Leisure Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Travel + Leisure Co. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.65%.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s Major holders

Travel + Leisure Co. insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.04%, with the float percentage being 95.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.62 million shares (or 9.99% of all shares), a total value of $512.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $461.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $120.06 million.