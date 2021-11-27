Is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the TDS share is $26.51, that puts it down -40.64 from that peak though still a striking 6.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.58. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average trade volume was 755.37K shares over the past three months.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TDS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $18.85 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.02%, and it has moved by 1.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.63, which implies an increase of 38.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $38.50 respectively. As a result, TDS is trading at a discount of -104.24% off the target high and -16.71% off the low.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) shares have gone down -26.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.81% against -51.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.60% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.37 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 billion and $1.38 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.30% and then drop by -0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.30%. While earnings are projected to return 88.40% in 2021.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.70, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. insiders own 6.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.27%, with the float percentage being 95.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.69 million shares (or 10.91% of all shares), a total value of $268.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.22 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 9.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $234.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 9.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $254.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $69.96 million.